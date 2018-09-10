Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not starting Monday

Cabrera is not in the lineup Monday against the Nationals.

Cabrera hits the bench after making nine straight starts, a stretch in which he hit .294 with three homers and a .980 OPS. Scott Kingery will be the Phillies' shortstop Monday, with Maikel Franco returning from a wrist injury to play third base.

More News
Our Latest Stories