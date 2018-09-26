Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Not starting Wednesday

Cabrera is out of the starting nine versus the Rockies on Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera will remain on the bench for a fifth straight game while Scott Kingery gets another start at shortstop. At this point, it looks like the club is just trying to give more playing time to Kingery with its postseason hopes dashed.

