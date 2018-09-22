Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: On bench Saturday
Cabrera will not start Saturday against the Braves.
Cabrera has gone just 5-for-31 over his last 10 games. Scott Kingery will take his spot at shortstop Saturday.
