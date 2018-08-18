Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Plates run vs. Mets
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's victory over New York.
Cabrera handed his ballclub an early 1-0 lead in the first inning by doubling home a run. The 32-year-old has already recorded a more productive season in 2018 compared to a year ago, as he's driven in 66 and homered 20 times (116 games) compared to 59 RBI and 14 homers in 2017. Cabrera owns a .269/.322/.473 slash line with a month and a half left in the regular season.
