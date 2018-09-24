Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Remains on bench

Cabrera is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera is hitting just .209/.320/.279 over his last 15 appearances, so he'll head to the bench for a third straight game and the fifth time in the last seven contests. Scott Kingery is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh in his absence.

