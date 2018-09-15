Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits again Saturday

Cabrera is on the bench Saturday against the Marlins.

Cabrera sits for the third time in four games, with Scott Kingery preferred at shortstop on each occasion. It won't be a surprise to see that trend continue, with the Phillies nearly out of the playoff race and Cabrera's contract up at the end of the season.

