Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits again Tuesday
Cabrera is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Cabrera will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game as Scott Kingery picks up another start at shortstop in his stead. It's unclear if the veteran infielder is dealing with an injury -- he missed time last week with a calf injury -- or if the Phillies are simply looking to give the younger Kingery some opportunities over the final week of the season with the team out of playoff contention.
