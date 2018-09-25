Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Sits again Tuesday

Cabrera is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cabrera will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game as Scott Kingery picks up another start at shortstop in his stead. It's unclear if the veteran infielder is dealing with an injury -- he missed time last week with a calf injury -- or if the Phillies are simply looking to give the younger Kingery some opportunities over the final week of the season with the team out of playoff contention.

More News
Our Latest Stories