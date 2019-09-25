Phillies' Brad Miller: Clubs two homers

Miller went 3-for-7 with two home runs and four RBI across both games of the team's doubleheader Tuesday against the Nationals.

Miller started both games in left field, but did his damage in the second game of the doubleheader. He took Max Scherzer deep in the first inning for a three-run homer and followed that up with a solo shot in the fourth frame. The effort marks his second multi-home run effort in his last four starts, bringing his homer total to 10 on the season.