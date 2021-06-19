site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-brad-miller-not-starting-saturday-786191 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Brad Miller: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Miller isn't starting Saturday's game against the Giants.
Miller had started each of the last two games with Jean Segura (groin) sidelined, but he went 0-for-7 with a walk and six strikeouts. Luke Williams will start at second base and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read