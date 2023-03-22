Phillies manager Rob Thompson announced that Marsh broke a blood vessel in his left middle finger, but he is expected to play in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The injury occurred Tuesday for Marsh, but it does not appear to be a serious knock with the outfielder expected to return to spring action for Thursday's contest with Detroit. In his first spring training with the Phillies, Marsh has slashed .216/.341/.351 with one homer and one stolen base over 44 plate appearances.