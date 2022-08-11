site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Breather Thursday
Marsh will sit Thursday against the Marlins.
Marsh will get a day off after he went 1-for-6 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Matt Vierling will start in center field and bat ninth versus Miami.
