Interim manager Rob Thomson said Marsh will serve as the team's everyday center fielder when he likely joins the Phillies ahead of Thursday's series opener versus Washington, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Thomson's comments came shortly after the Phillies announced that they acquired Marsh from the Angels in exchange for catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe. With Wednesday's series finale in Atlanta beginning at 12:20 p.m. ET, the Phillies plan to have Marsh get settled in Philadelphia first rather than joining the team on the road. Marsh has endured a tough second season in the majors (.226/.284/.353), but the Phillies are optimistic that the change of scenery can help him unlock his full potential. Even though he's been billed as an everyday center fielder, the lefty-hitting Marsh could still cede starts to the righty-hitting Matt Vierling when the Phillies oppose left-handed pitchers.