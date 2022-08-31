Marsh went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

This was Marsh's first homer as a Phillie, though it came in the eighth inning of a blowout loss. It was also his second multi-hit effort, and he's hitting .256 (11-for-43) through 15 games since he was traded from the Angels. For the season, the 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .230/.285/.355 with nine home runs, 42 RBI, 38 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 368 plate appearances.