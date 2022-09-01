Marsh went 3-for-6 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 18-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Marsh supplied a two-run triple and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, then added an RBI single and another run on a wild pitch in the eighth. The outfielder has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 9-for-24 (.375) in that span, which also saw him endure a minimum stint on the injured list with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old is slashing .235/.288/.364/ with nine home runs, three triples, 11 doubles, 45 RBI and 40 runs scored through 109 contests between the Phillies and the Angels this year.