Marsh went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI in Monday's win against the Marlins.

Marsh laced a two-run double during Philadelphia's four-run fifth inning. He then capped off the team's offensive outburst with a solo shot in the eighth that went 108 mph off the bat. It was his first multi-hit game since April 3 and he improved his slash line to .385/.429/.923.