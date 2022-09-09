Marsh will sit against southpaw Patrick Corbin and the Nationals on Friday.
The Phillies haven't been sitting Marsh against every lefty, but his off day here means he's now been on the bench against three of the last four left-handers the team has faced. Matt Vierling will take over in center field.
