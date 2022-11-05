site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday.
Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
