Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a bruised left knee, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Marsh exited early with the injury in Tuesday's 18-11 loss. He was able to test out his knee earlier Wednesday by running in the outfield and taking batting practice, but the Phillies decided to err on the side of caution by holding him out of the lineup for at least one game. Matt Vierling will pick up the start in center field in place of Marsh.