Marsh (finger) will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The broken blood vessel in Marsh's left middle finger will only end up costing him one full day of action. It's been a rather slow spring so far for Marsh -- he's batting .216 with 13 strikeouts in 37 at-bats -- but the expectation remains that he will be at least a strong-side platoon outfielder for Philadelphia to begin the 2023 season.