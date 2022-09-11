Marsh went 3-for-4 with one double, one home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

Marsh tallied an RBI double in the fourth and later homered off righty reliever Jordan Weems to lead off the sixth and increase the Phillies' lead to five. The outfielder broke a stretch of four straight games without reaching base safely, and he struck out six times in 12 at-bats during that span. The 24-year-old's .458 OPS in 100 plate appearances against left-handed pitching means that he often rides the bench against southpaws.