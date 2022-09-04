Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The lefty-hitting Marsh will head to the bench while the Giants bring southpaw Carlos Rodon to the hill for the series finale. The righty-hitting Matt Vierling steps in for Marsh as the Phillies' starter in center field.
