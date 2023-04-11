Marsh is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Cristian Pache will cover center field and bat ninth with left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Miami. Josh Harrison is in left field and Nick Castellanos is in right.
