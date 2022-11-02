Marsh went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Marsh took Lance McCullers deep to make the score 4-0 in the second inning, hitting the third of five Phillies homers on the night. The 24-year-old came into Game 3 with just five hits and 14 K's over 31 at bats in the postseason, so it was a pleasant surprise for the Phillies that he was a productive source of offense. Marsh is now hitting .206 with two homers and five RBI in the playoffs. For his career, he is 4-for-7 with a double against projected Game 4 starter Christian Javier.