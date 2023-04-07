Marsh (ankle) is starting in center field and batting ninth in Friday's series opener against the Reds.
After being scratched from Wednesday's lineup with an ankle injury, Marsh is ready to go Friday after only missing one game due to Thursday's postponement. The 25-year-old has gone 5-for-15 with four extra-base hits, two RBI and three runs scored over four games in 2023.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Dealing with sprained ankle•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Scratched from lineup•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Tags first homer of 2023•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: On bench Sunday•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Returns to lineup•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Breaks blood vessel in finger•