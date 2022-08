Marsh was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds due to an apparent leg injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Marsh landed awkwardly while attempting to rob a home run during the third inning of Tuesday's contest and exited the field with the training staff. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 24-year-old could be headed for medical testing. He singled in his lone plate appearance prior to leaving the game and should be considered day-to-day.