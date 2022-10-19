site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-brandon-marsh-takes-seat-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Takes seat versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Phillies' National League Championship Series with the Padres.
The Phillies will send two of their lefty-hitting regulars (Marsh and Bryson Stott) to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Matt Vierling will spell Marsh in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Scott White
• 23 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read