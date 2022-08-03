Marsh won't be available for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.
Just as interim manager Rob Thomson suggested would be the case Tuesday shortly after Marsh was acquired from the Angels, the 24-year-old outfielder won't be asked to make the trip to Atlanta with Wednesday's series finale beginning at 12:20 p.m. ET. Instead, Marsh will fly to Philadelphia and is expected to make his team debut in Thursday's series opener with the Nationals. Thomson said that Marsh will settle in as the Phillies' everyday center fielder, which should result in Matt Vierling moving into a bench role.