Marsh will be out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

St. Louis will send out lefty Jose Quintana for the opening game of the series, so Matt Vierling will start in center field for Philadelphia. Marsh posted a .774 OPS in 41 games after being acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline, and he'll likely be back in the lineup Saturday with righty Miles Mikolas set to pitch for the Cardinals.