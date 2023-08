The Phillies promoted Rincon from Single-A Clearwater to High-A Jersey Shore on Aug. 15.

The shortstop didn't sent the Florida State League ablaze, but his production was solidly above league average (109 wRC+, .228/.369/.370 slash line, eight home runs and 23 stolen bases in 348 plate appearances) and impressive for a 19-year-old. He's gotten off to a good start to his tenure at Jersey Shore, getting on base at a .389 clip while nabbing three stolen bases through his first eight games.