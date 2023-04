Stott is batting leadoff and starting at second base Thursday against the Reds.

He batted eighth against Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday but is hitting atop the order Thursday versus the Reds and Nick Lodolo. Stott has quickly taken on a prominent role this year for the defending NL champions while slashing .420/.431/.500 with three stolen bases across his first 12 games. He's hit leadoff in three of the last four, with Trea Turner occupying the No. 2 hole.