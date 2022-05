Stott is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Atlanta.

Stott made four starts during the Phillies' recent six-game homestand but didn't take advantage of the opportunity, going 1-for-9 in Philadelphia to bring his season-long slash line to .131/.185/.148. The rookie will stick around with the big club while Didi Gregorius (knee) is on the shelf, but Johan Camargo may still be ahead of Stott in the pecking order for playing time at shortstop.