Stott went 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Stott got the Phillies on the board with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and then delivered what proved to be the game-winning RBI single in the eighth. The 27-year-old has now hit safely in seven of his past eight games, collecting four extra-base hits, five RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .235/.310/.342 with seven homers, 43 RBI, 43 runs and 17 steals across 389 plate appearances.