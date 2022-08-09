Stott is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Stott will sit for the first time since July 29, going 9-for-32 with a double, a triple, six RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base over eight straight starts Edmundo Sosa will take over at shortstop and bat eighth against Miami.
