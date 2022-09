Stott went 3-for-4 with one double and one RBI in Thursday's 6-5 loss against the Marlins.

Stott tallied an RBI double off righty starter Sandy Alcantara to tie the game in the fourth. The shortstop has recorded three hits in two of his last three games, and he has a .429 average in 21 at-bats over his last six games. The 24-year-old rookie has been great all around in his last 16 games, recording a .931 OPS over 61 plate appearances.