Stott will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Stott had started at shortstop the past three games and was moved into the No. 7 spot in the order for Tuesday's 11-0 win, but he'll shift over to the other middle-infield position and drop to No. 9 in the lineup with Didi Gregorius (knee) checking back in. The rookie hasn't provided an extra-base hit in any of his last nine starts, but he's gotten on base at an impressive .455 clip and has chipped in two stolen bases, six runs and three RBI during that stretch.