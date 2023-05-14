Stott went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Rockies.
This was Stott's second straight multi-hit effort, and he's picked up two steals over his last four games. The second baseman hit safely in 17 straight contests to begin the season, but he's cooled dramatically in May, batting .179 (7-for-39) through 10 games this month. He's still at a solid .284/.316/.370 slash line with two home runs, five steals, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored through 38 contests overall.
