Stott went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and three runs in Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Brewers.

Stott launched a two-run homer off Adrian Houser in the top of the third before later adding a double, two singles and scoring two more runs. The home run was his third of the season, all of which have come in the last five games. Since the beginning of June, Stott has gone 9-for-23 with three long balls, eight RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base over six contests. With Johan Camargo (knee) on the 10-day injured list, Stott will continue to have a shot to showcase his skills on a daily basis.