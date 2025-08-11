Phillies' Bryson Stott: Getting night off versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stott is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
The left-handed-hitting Stott remained in the lineup and went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win while the Rangers sent lefty Patrick Corbin to the hill, but Stott will retreat to the bench Monday as the Phillies oppose a second consecutive lefty starter (Andrew Abbott). Edmundo Sosa will cover second base in place of Stott and will bat eighth.
