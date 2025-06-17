Stott (elbow) is starting at second base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Marlins, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stott suffered a hyperextended elbow during Monday's win against the Marlins but is back in the starting nine for Tuesday's contest. The 27-year-old has struggled at the plate so far in June, as he's batting .146 (7-for-46) with one extra-base hit in 14 games.