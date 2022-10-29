site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-bryson-stott-hits-bench-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Hits bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stott will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday.
Stott hits the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. He could be an option off the bench against a right-handed reliever or as a defensive replacement.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 12 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Scott White
• 23 min read