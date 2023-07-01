Stott will sit Saturday against lefty MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals.

The Phillies have been going away from Stott against southpaws recently, as he's now sat against four of the last five the team has faced, with Josh Harrison getting the nod each time. Stott has actually fared better against same-sided pitching in both of his MLB seasons thus far, slashing .289/.355/.417 against lefties for his career and just .249/.294/.370 against righties, a fact which could see him return to a true everyday role down the line.