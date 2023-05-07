Stott is starting at second base and batting leadoff Sunday against the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old was dropped from the leadoff spot Tuesday but will return to the head of the order Sunday after Kyle Schwarber went 0-for-19 while filling in atop the lineup. Stott has hit leadoff 19 times this season and has a .261/.301/.375 slash line in 93 plate appearances during those contests.