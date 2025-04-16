Stott is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
He'll cede second base to Edmundo Sosa while the Giants send southpaw Robbie Ray to the hill Wednesday. The lefty-hitting Stott has gone 1-for-16 with five strikeouts versus same-handed pitching so far this season.
