Stott is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Stott will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitter Max Kepler while the Mets send lefty David Peterson to the hill. Edmundo Sosa will check in for Stott at second base.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Rips ninth-inning homer•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Idle against lefty•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Claiming leadoff spot vs. righties•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Idle against lefty•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Getting turn in leadoff spot•
-
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Sitting versus southpaw•