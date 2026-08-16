Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Keeps rolling in rout

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Stott went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Twins.

Although it was just Stott's first homer of August, he's been a menace at the plate lately. Over 45 at-bats on the month, the infielder is hitting .378 with the aforementioned big fly, four doubles, eight RBI, five stolen bases and 15 walks. Stott has been on a hot streak since the start of June, slashing .305/.399/.456 with three long balls, 17 doubles, 31 RBI and 13 steals over his last 264 plate appearances (65 games).

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!