Stott went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 13-2 rout of the Twins.

The infielder clubbed his 11th homer of the year in the sixth inning off Brent Headrick. Stott is enjoying a strong start to August, batting .297 (11-for-37) with four doubles, two home runs, three steals, nine runs and nine RBI in 10 games as part of a resurgent Phillies' offense.