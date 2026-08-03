Phillies' Bryson Stott: Move to 3B potentially in works

The Phillies could look to move Stott to third base after acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez from the Giants on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Arraez played primarily at first base and designated hitter over the previous two seasons, but he's fared well defensively while transitioning back to a full-time role at second base for the Giants in 2026 and is expected to stick at that position in Philadelphia. The arrival of Arraez will leave fewer reps available for Stott at the keystone, but the Phillies would be able to keep the latter's bat in the lineup by moving him to third base. Alec Bohm would then shift across the diamond to first base to accommodate Stott, while Bryce Harper could settle into an everyday role in right field, where the Phillies have been leaning on a combination of Bryan De La Cruz and Gabriel Rincones of late. The Phillies may still add or subtract from their position-player group leading up to Monday's trade deadline, so a move to third base is hardly locked in for Stott at this stage.