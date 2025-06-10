Phillies' Bryson Stott: Moves down in order amidst slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stott will start at second base and bat fifth in Tuesday's game versus the Cubs.
Stott has been the Phillies' regular leadoff man against right-handers since mid-April, but he's moving down in the order as the Cubs send righty Colin Rea to the bump. The 27-year-old Stott is slashing only .195/.244/.260 since the start of May.
