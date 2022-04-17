Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Stott had started in each of the Phillies' previous five games, making four of those starts at second base while going 2-for-19 at the plate. Primary second baseman Jean Segura (hand) is back in action after a three-game absence, while shortstop Didi Gregorius and third baseman Johan Camargo form the left side of the Phillies' infield. Entering the season, Stott appeared to be battling Alec Bohm for the primary job at the hot corner, but both look to be behind Camargo in the pecking order at the moment.