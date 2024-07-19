Stott is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.
Stott will take a seat Friday with southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for Pittsburgh. In his place, Sosa will fill the keystone and bat sixth. Stott has a .676 OPS with six homers and 22 stolen bases this season.
